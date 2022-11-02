(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly leads Republican challenger Derek Schmidt by three points leading up to the general election, according to a new poll released Wednesday.
The poll by Emerson College Polling and The Hill found 46% of voters support Kelly compared to 43% who support Schmidt, the current attorney general. Conducted from October 27 to 29, the poll has a margin of error of +/- three percentage points.
“Kelly has more cross-party support for Governor than Schmidt: 91% of Democrats plan to vote for Kelly, 18% of Republicans, and 49% of Independents,” Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said in a statement.
Kelly also has a 53% favorability rating, according to the poll, which also found that 59% of Kansas voters disapprove of President Joe Biden.
In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Sen. Jerry Moran leads Democrat Mark Holland 54% to 33%, according to the poll.
Meanwhile, Democrat Chris Mann is leading Republican Kris Kobach by one point in the race for attorney general.