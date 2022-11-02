Election 2022-Kansas-Governor

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, right, the Republican nominee for governor, makes a point during a debate as Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly watches at the Kansas State Fair, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Hutchinson, Kan. Both candidates are appealing to independents and moderate Republicans, who are crucial swing voters. 

 AP Photo/John Hanna

(The Center Square) – Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly leads Republican challenger Derek Schmidt by three points leading up to the general election, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The poll by Emerson College Polling and The Hill found 46% of voters support Kelly compared to 43% who support Schmidt, the current attorney general. Conducted from October 27 to 29, the poll has a margin of error of +/- three percentage points.

“Kelly has more cross-party support for Governor than Schmidt: 91% of Democrats plan to vote for Kelly, 18% of Republicans, and 49% of Independents,” Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said in a statement.

Kelly also has a 53% favorability rating, according to the poll, which also found that 59% of Kansas voters disapprove of President Joe Biden.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Sen. Jerry Moran leads Democrat Mark Holland 54% to 33%, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, Democrat Chris Mann is leading Republican Kris Kobach by one point in the race for attorney general.  

