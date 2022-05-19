(The Center Square) – Kansas' state agencies are working with the federal government to "expedite relief" from the ongoing infant formula shortage, Gov. Laura Kelly's office said Thursday.
Kelly said in a statement that she has directed state agencies to “do everything in their power” to help Kansas families impacted by the shortage.
“From increasing flexibility to helping eliminate barriers at check-out, my Administration is doing what is within our power to ease the impact of the national infant formula shortage on Kansas Families,” the governor said.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will be the point of contact for the White House and federal agencies "to help coordinate efforts and eliminate red tape," Kelly's office said. The state agency has also approved "a series of waivers" to allow for more infant formula production in the state.
“KDHE is committed to ensuring infants in Kansas have access to formula,” Secretary Janet Stanek said. “Since February, we have been working to do what is possible, within our authority, to provide relief for Kansans.”
KDHE “strongly discourages” watering down formula or stockpiling formula.
The shortage has been exacerbated by the February closing of a baby formula plant in Michigan. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced earlier this week that it's investigating the shortage.