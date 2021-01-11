(The Center Square) – While Kansas continued to see small business job growth continued in December, state-mandated business closures are slowing certain sectors of the economy and stifling consumer spending, the National Federation of Independent Business said in its latest jobs report.
“Here’s the good news. Kansas small business owners are eager to hire and get the state’s economy back up and running after the damages from the health and economic crisis that the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted here in Kansas,” NFIB State Director in Kansas Dan Murray said in a statement Monday. “The bad news is that our small business owners continue to have problems hiring qualified workers. Small business owners here in Kansas are watching to see what happens starting today, when lawmakers return to the Capitol to start their 2021 legislative session. They are confident that lawmakers will have the best interests of small business owners in mind as they pass legislation and small business owners continue to recover from this devastating pandemic.”
Small business employment increased by 0.3 workers per firm on average over the past few months, according to NFIB.
Business owners also reported a historically high level of job openings in December. Thirty-two percent of businesses reported job openings they could not fill in the current period, when seasonally adjusted, NFIB said.
About 17% of small businesses reported they are planning on hiring in the next three months, when seasonally adjusted. Overall, 54% reported hiring or trying to hire in December.