(The Center Square) – The nation's shopping habits have changed since the onset of the pandemic, and Kansas is one of many states to benefit from the collection of sales taxes on online orders.
From online sales, sales tax is collected based on the location of the buyer. If a shop in Colorado had an online customer from Kansas, it's on the business to pay sales tax to the state of Kansas.
"I wouldn't be surprised if Kansans are just trying to get the goods that they would normally get in the store or around the block," Michael Austin, director of Sandlian Center for Entrepreneurial Government at Kansas Policy Institute, told The Center Square. "But this time, they're getting it online and most certainly going through Amazon, maybe through small companies that are using the Amazon marketplace to sell their goods."
Austin stated that is most likely where the growth in sales is coming from. Kansas' use tax, sales tax applied to out of state sales, is up nearly $50 million over the last fiscal year and it's estimated about two-thirds of that is tied to online sales of remote sellers.
Austin explained that all those doing business in Kansas are subject to these rules, even mom and pop shops that don't have the same resources as larger retailers. In turn, the Supreme Court gave guidance to have a threshold on online sales tax collections, saying collection rules didn't apply to businesses selling less than $100,000 of goods into the state. Kansas is not following this guidance, placing an undue burden on small businesses looking to do interstate commerce.
"A good state budget adapts to the economy, meaning online sales tax should be a part of the budget equation," said Austin, "However, state taxation must have an open hand instead of a clenched fist. Kansas should encourage out of state small business activity, not turn it away."