(The Center Square) – The state of Kansas is taking a new approach to ensuring workers or potential workers who require specialized training have access to it in order to keep them in the state.
The Kansas Promise Act provides scholarships to Kansas residents, both recent high school graduates and those who have been in the workforce but require additional training, who agree to live and work in Kansas for a minimum of two years after completing their education. Eligible students are those in programs for information technology and security; mental and physical health care; advanced manufacturing and building trades; or early childhood education and development.
"There are well over 65,000 open jobs in the state of Kansas and many of those jobs require a specific skill set, an academic credential or industry-recognized certificate," Keith Lawing, president and CEO at Workforce Kansas, told The Center Square. "The Kansas Promise Act will open up access to a many-skills training program and lead to a much stronger skilled labor pool in the state."
Lawing said since the Kansas Promise Act can fund both full-time and part-time students, it helps working adults who need to get the skills needed for many of the open jobs now, and the new jobs that are being created through new technologies that are being adapted by employers.
"Bold policy actions like passage of the Kansas Promise Act are some of the tools Kansas employers are looking for in order to give them confidence that they will be able to find skilled workers," Lawing said. "The export of skilled talent from Kansas is well documented and very much a concern of business and industry."
After the Great Recession, Lawing said, a large number of skilled workers that were laid off left the state and relocated to places like Oklahoma City, Dallas and San Antonio.
"Having state resources that we can leverage and connect job seekers to will have a big impact for us and allow us to serve a larger population of jobs seekers that want and need skills training to qualify for high-skilled, high-demand and high-wage jobs and careers," Lawing said. "Bottom line: more access for more people to get into education and skills training programs that lead to quality employment."