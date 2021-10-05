(The Center Square) – The state of Kansas is launching a new program to attempt to better connect state manufacturers with suppliers and each other as supply chain slowdowns have disrupted business.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced the launch of CONNEX™ Kansas Tuesday in a news release.
The platform is designed to connect manufacturers with each other, as well as local and nationwide suppliers, to strengthen the local and domestic manufacturing supply chains.
“The Kansas Framework for Growth recognizes manufacturing as an area of strength for the state," Kelly said in the news release. "It focuses on ways Kansas can embrace emerging opportunities and solidify our role as a manufacturing leader and central hub for 21st century supply-chain success. The CONNEX™ Kansas platform will bolster our local and regional supply chains by allowing firms to see a clearer picture of local resources or alternative suppliers that can lead to more informed decisions and more profitable sourcing strategies.”
To incorporate lessons learned in addressing supply chain deficiencies exposed by the pandemic, Washington, D.C.-based National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) launched a Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) program that features state-by-state online manufacturer and supplier databases with “connectivity platforms” that allow those with demands to speak directly with those with supplies.
More than 140,000 manufacturers have signed onto the MEP nationwide including, now, those in Kansas.
“Our CONNEX™ Kansas online database is a powerful new tool for Kansas manufacturers,” Tiffany Stovall, CEO of Kansas Manufacturing Solutions, said in the news release. “Over the past year, we’ve seen how critical it is to have secure and reliable supply chains, as well as having ready access to alternate suppliers. This database will be unique in its ability to identify manufacturing capabilities, not just current production.”