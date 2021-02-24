(The Center Square) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday issued a new executive order allowing additional health care workers to administer the COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic.
Pharmacy students, dentists, paramedics and others will be able to administer doses of the vaccine to eligible residents, according to the executive order.
“We must use every tool in our arsenal to vaccinate Kansans as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Kelly said in a statement. “While there is still a vaccine shortage, this order will increase the number of vaccinators in our state so we can achieve our vaccination goals as soon as supply allows.”