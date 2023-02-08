In this May 1, 2019 file photo a sign criticizing Kansas Senate majority leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park and favoring Medicaid expansion was left on the Kansas Statehouse grounds after a protest in Topeka, Kan. Denning helped block a Medicaid expansion plan in 2019 but is now pushing a bipartisan plan he and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly authored. (AP Photo/John Hanna)