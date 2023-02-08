(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week.
Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states.
“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and bring hard-earned dollars back to our state,” Kelly said in a press release from her office.
“Expanding Medicaid has received the bipartisan support of 39 other states, including every one of our neighbors. We must get this done.”
If the state were to enact Medicaid expansion, it would be paid for with 90% federal funding beginning next year, according to the release.
If the state were to expand Medicaid, it would receive an additional $370 million in federal funding over the next two years. This would cover the state’s Medicaid expansion costs for up to eight years, according to the governor’s office.
Additionally, the office says that if Kansas does not pass Medicaid expansion this year, it will lose $70 million in State General Fund savings for the next fiscal year.
The proposal has support from Democratic lawmakers and health professionals in the state.
House Democratic Leader Vic Miller, D-Topeka, is among those backing Medicaid expansion in the state.
“Over 70% of Kansans support expanding Medicaid. A vote against this bill is belligerent and political,” Miller said in the release. “Medicaid expansion is not only a sound healthcare policy, although lives are at its core — It’s a workforce and economic development policy. The state has passed up $6 billion in federal funding and counting, lives have been lost, jobs are leaving the state, people are suffering, and hospitals are closing. Expand Medicaid, already.”
State Senator Patt Pettey, D-Kansas City, agreed with Miller’s sentiment.
“Kansans overwhelmingly support Medicaid expansion,” Pettey said in the release. “They understand that expansion will create jobs, and strengthen health care providers across the state, especially in our rural areas. Now is the time for Medicaid Expansion.”
The proposal also has the backing of Chad Austin, President and CEO of the Kansas Hospital Association.
“The Kansas Hospital Association continues to support KanCare Expansion and the benefits it will bring to Kansas,” Austin said in the release. “Expansion improves the health of Kansans by improving access to tens of thousands of hardworking Kansans who cannot access affordable health care coverage.”
April Holman, Executive Director of the Alliance for a Healthy Kansas, also supports it.
Holman said the proposal would help working families and support jobs in the state.
“The Alliance for a Healthy Kansas commends the introduction of KanCare expansion legislation, which will bring down health care costs for everyone and provide 150,000 Kansans with affordable health insurance,” Holman said in the release. “Expanding KanCare will help preserve and strengthen rural hospitals and communities, help alleviate general workforce issues, and keep Kansas economically competitive. Most Kansans agree – it’s time to expand KanCare once and for all.”