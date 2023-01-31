(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the creation of a program she hopes will combat learning loss on Tuesday.
Kelly announced the creation of the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP). The program will offer low-income families a one-time $1,000 award per child to help pay for certain “educational goods and services”, including tutoring and school supplies, but not private school tuition, according to a press release from the governor's office. The program is open to families with incomes below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level Guidelines.
A study published in the journal "Nature Human Behaviour" on Monday found "substantial" COVID learning deficits worldwide which were "particularly large among children from low socio-economic backgrounds."
The state will begin accepting applications for the program on February 22.
“With KEEP, we’re enabling Kansas students to access the resources and support they need to thrive in the classroom. I look forward to families being able to access these funds soon,” Kelly said in the release. “In the meantime, I am calling on all Kansas businesses that provide education services to join the KEEP Marketplace and help our students live up to their highest potential.”
Kansans will be able to spend KEEP funds on the following goods and services, according to the release:
The purchase of curriculum and educational materials, including school supplies and certain allowed technological devices
Camps with academic-related curriculum such as music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, mathematics and engineering
Tutoring
Language classes
Musical instruments and lessons
Once the KEEP Marketplace launches online, it will have a list of approved service providers. There will also be an option for people to ask the state to approve different service providers for these educational enrichment programs.
To learn more about the program, including how to apply for it, visit https://www.keep.ks.gov/.