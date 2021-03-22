(The Center Square) – Education and business leaders across Kansas will team up in an effort to develop, retain and attract talented workers to the state.
Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order Monday creating the Advantage Kansas Coordinating Council (AKCC) with the targeted goal of improving the state's workforce.
“As we recover from the pandemic, we must rebuild a stronger, healthier workforce that can meet the demands of our growing economy,” Kelly said in a statement. “The Advantage Kansas Coordinating Council will empower education and industry leaders to collaborate on long-term solutions, develop the most skilled workforce in the Midwestern region, and recruit new businesses to our state.”
Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb said the public-private partnership will help prepare students for the workforce of the future.
“A well-trained workforce that meets the current and future needs of the state’s many industries is one of the top challenges the Kansas business community faces,” Cobb said in a statement. “Creating 'Advantage Kansas' is a significant step forward to addressing these hiring needs, but perhaps more importantly, this effort will provide more economic and professional opportunities for Kansas students graduating from Kansas high-schools, community colleges, technical colleges, four-year institutions or anyone attaining professional certifications. This public-private partnership will be key in ensuring our state’s education system is in sync with the future growth of our state’s economy, the workforce needs of employers, and our collective desire to keep Kansas students in Kansas.”
Members from the governor’s office, the State Board of Education, Kansas Department of Education, Kansas Board of Regents, Kansas Chamber, and others will participate on the council, according to a news release from the governor's office.
According to the governor's office, the council will:
- Prepare workers for high-wage, high-demand, high skilled, critical need occupations;
- Expand public-private partnerships and strategies focused on access and equity to dual and concurrent enrollment;
- Expand industry-driven youth and registered apprenticeship opportunities;
- Conduct a comprehensive assessment of, and recommend targeted improvements in, the use of state and federal resources tied to workforce development, education, and training.