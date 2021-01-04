(The Center Square) – December tax collections in Kansas continued its upward trend, exceeding December 2019's tax collections by $13.6 million, or 1.8%.
Total tax collections were up $64.5 million, or 9.1%, over November, with $770.2 million collected, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Laura Kelly.
“While it appears that receipts are relatively stable, we must continue to be prudent and exercise caution as we move forward,” Kelly said in a statement. “Additionally, we are still determining the full impact that the recent federal COVID-19 relief package will have on state receipts.”
Retail sales tax collections were $201.9 million in December, a $6.9 million, or 3.6%, increase from prior estimates. That's an increase of $995,601 over the same month last fiscal year. Compensating use tax collections grew 34.4%, or $13.4 million, over last December with the collection of $52.1 million.
“With the 2020 tax filing season starting this month, we will get a clearer picture of the economic implications the COVID-19 pandemic has presented over the last ten months and how to address those issues,” Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said in a statement.
Individual income tax collections were $306.7 million, 9.5 million, or 3.0%, less than December 2019. Corporate income tax collections were $99.2 million for the month, $8.5 million, or 9.4%, more than last December.