(The Center Square) – Kansas' total tax collections for may topped $910 million – or 35.7% higher than estimated, according to the governor's office.
The state's individual income tax collections were $518.4 million, while corporate income tax collections brought in $51.4 million. Retail sales tax collections came in at $240.8 million.
Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement that the tax collections are evidence of fiscal health for the state.
“Our tax collection receipts continue to show the state’s fiscal health and the work my Administration has done to ensure Kansas is on solid financial footing,” Kelly said. “We will continue our work to be fiscally responsible while providing tax cuts and fully funding schools, law enforcement, and roads.”
The individual income tax collections were 62% above previous estimates. Corporate income and retail sales collections were 185.6% and 6.1% over estimates, respectively.
“May receipts reflect strong performances by the individual and corporate income tax types,” Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said.
Income tax receipts do not appear to have been influenced by extensions of tax filing deadlines. That was the case in May 2020 and 2021.
“Retail sales and compensating use tax receipts also continue to reflect the stability they have shown for the past 10 months,” Burghart said.