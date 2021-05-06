(The Center Square) – Though some businesses are beginning to resume operations as normal, many Kansas businesses find themselves in a supply bind, unable to acquire all the supplies needed for daily operations.
Dan Murray, Kansas state director for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), said that small businesses are seeing supply chain disruptions all over the country – due to weather, the pandemic and manufacturing delays. Recent data show that nearly 85% of America’s small businesses have been impacted in some form by supply chain disruptions.
"According to NFIB’s latest member survey, reasons for disruption are all over the place depending on the industry," Murray told The Center Square. "They could be weather-related, import shipping, manufacturing delays due to earlier COVID-19 shutdowns and business operation restrictions. While some industries have been harder hit than others, our data shows that generally, it’s a bad situation for small business owners across the board."
Now that vaccines are available and people are feeling more comfortable in their daily activities, demand for some products has returned to pre-pandemic or early pandemic levels. Yet, the reduction of production over the past year leaves a gap as producers try to keep up with increasing demand.
Among the three most impacted industries in Kansas are manufacturing, construction and retail. Murray reports that 56% of small business owners surveyed report moderate-to-severe supply chain disruptions.
Murray said Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly hasn't helped the situation by vetoing legislation that would help small businesses.
"The governor has vetoed important legislation that would bring tax relief to our struggling small business owners," Murray said. "At a pivotal time for these job-creating entrepreneurs, the governor is burdening them with higher taxes. Small business owners are urging the legislature to override her harmful actions."