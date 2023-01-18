(The Center Square) - The Kansas Attorney General recently joined a coalition challenging two companies over their Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices.
Republican Kris Kobach joined the 21-state challenge against International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co., according to a press release from his office. The two companies are “proxy advisory companies”, according to his office.
The 21 attorneys general, including Kobach, think that the ESG considerations taken by the company will negatively affect their clients’ financial interests.
Kobach said that he worries that by potentially harming profitability, these companies will negatively impact the pensions of Kansas workers.
“These proxy advisory companies and their ESG-driven agenda threaten the hard-earned pensions of generations of Kansas workers,” Kobach said in the release. “Those pension funds must be invested to maximize their return, not to advance any particular political agenda.”
Both ISS and Glass Lewis have committed their lending and investment portfolios to have net-zero emissions by 2050, which the attorneys general think will harm profitability.
“By letting net-zero inform their proxy advice, ISS and Glass Lewis are abandoning their fiduciary duties to their clients, including Kansas, and adopting the radical environmental agenda that experts predict are not possible,” the release said.
In the letter, the attorneys general added, “your actions may threaten the economic value of our States’ and citizens’ investments and pensions–interests that may not be subordinated to your social and environmental beliefs, or those of your other clients.”
Kobach and the other attorneys general plan to seek further information and assurances from ISS and Glass Lewis that they will, “uphold their legal obligations in performing proxy advisory services.”
A copy of the letter sent to ISS and Glass Lewis is available here.