Heather Meyer (D) assumed office as the representative for District 29 in the Kansas state House on Sept. 7.
The Johnson County Democratic Party appointed Meyer to the district on Aug. 24. The district became vacant on Aug. 29 when former state Rep. Brett Parker (D) resigned to accept a job offer.
Meyer will serve the remainder of Parker’s term, which was set to expire in January 2023.
At the time she was appointed, Meyer practiced as a social worker in the Kansas City area.
Meyer ran for the District 29 seat in 2014. She was defeated in the general election by incumbent James Todd (R), 54.3% to 45.7%. According to the Shawnee Mission Post, Meyer said she plans to run for a full term in 2022.