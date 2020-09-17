(The Center Square) – Kansas City Health Department officials told some fans to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19 at the Kansas City Chiefs’ home opener.
"I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is anywhere and everywhere," Kansas City Health Director Dr. Rex Archer said. "While we’re all tired of it, frustrated and even angry at how it has altered and stricken our lives and livelihoods, we must continue to think of those who have not and will not survive it."
The health department’s disease investigation team used a number of channels to identify and contact 10 fans who close contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 10. More than 16,000 fans attended the first NFL game of the season.
Health officials said all 10 people were notified and under quarantine. They also said that Chiefs’ staff members responded to questions and provided information to help in the contact tracing effort.
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 watched the game from their group's box. The person tested positive the day after the game, according to the Kansas City Health Department.
"We still don’t understand why it strikes some so viciously while others have only mild symptoms," Archer said. "If you have an existing or prior health condition such as cancer, diabetes, heart or lung disease, or if you’re older than 65, you should not be taking unnecessary risks like being in large crowds. We hope those around you aren’t taking those risks either and possibly bringing the virus home to you."