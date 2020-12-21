(The Center Square) – The definition of essential worker during this pandemic has been greatly expanded, most recently by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who is including grocery store workers and meatpacking plant workers as those eligible for the second phase of coronavirus vaccines.
"We believe Gov. Kelly’s categorization of grocery store and packing plant workers as essential regarding vaccination priority is reasonable and an effort to ensure food supply continuity, so consumers do not see any shortages of food products, including meat, at their local grocery stores," Scarlett Hagins, vice president of communications at Kansas Livestock Association, told The Center Square. "Earlier this year, some areas did experience such shortages due to the shutdown or slowdown of processing plants."
The first phase of vaccinations will be given to health care workers on the front lines and nursing home staff and residents. Grocery store employees and meatpacking plant workers have been cleared to get the shot during the second phase with other first responders.
"The frontline workers of the meat and poultry industry help keep America’s grocery stores stocked and our farm economy working," Sarah Little, vice president of communications at North American Meat Institute, told The Center Square. "They should be amongst the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, after health care workers."
Little says this is important for small communities where health care availability is limited.
"Prioritizing vaccines for meat and poultry workers will increase health equity for this highly diverse population and strengthen vaccine distribution in rural communities that often have limited health care infrastructure and where meat and poultry facilities are major employers," Little said.
In September, more than 2,000 positive cases in meatpacking plants resulted in 76 hospitalizations and 12 deaths. Hagins said that though they have been hit hard, plants have implemented additional safety protocols specific to the pandemic based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry guidance, such as increasing the distance between workers on the production floor, installing workstation dividers and barriers in break rooms.
"Worker safety and protecting the men and women who work in their facilities is the number one priority for members of the Meat Institute," Little said.
Little said that those in the meat and poultry industries have spent significant amounts of funds on protection and safety for its workers, which in turn has allowed the number of new cases to slow.
"These companies have spent more than $1.5 billion, and counting, on COVID protections and support for employees. While challenged in the spring, positive cases associated with the meat and poultry industry are significantly down while cases in the nation are exploding. This is due to the vigilance of our members," Little said.