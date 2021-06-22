(The Center Square) – The end of the fiscal year and the Independence Day holiday could mean that Kansas unemployment payments are delayed the first week of July.
The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) made the announcement on Twitter.
"Due to KDOL’s Fiscal Year End date, weekly claims submitted on 6/29 will not begin paying out until 7/2/2021," the tweet said. "KDOL offices will be closed on 7/5 in observance of Independence Day. Because of this, claims submitted on 6/30 will not begin paying out until 7/6/2021."
The department said unemployment claimants should allow two to three days for benefits to appear in their bank accounts or on their debit card.