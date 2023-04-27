(The Center Square) - Kansas governor Laura Kelly is receiving praise for a bipartisan bill she signed into law last week.
Kelly signed the Senate Substitute for HB 2302. It is a bipartisan bill that increases funding for the State Water Plan.
It provides a combined $35 million in funding for water-related infrastructure projects.
Kelly fully funded the State Water Plan in 2022; it was the first time since 2008 that the state fully funded it.
The bill she signed into law last week provides an additional $18 million on top of the annual $8 million the State Water Plan receives, plus $17 million for two grant funds.
“We must protect the water that has powered our booming farming economy for generations,” Governor Kelly said in a press release. “I’m proud that Republicans and Democrats were able to come together to make progress on this pressing crisis, investing a historic level of resources into major water storage projects.”
Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said this new funding will improve the quality of life in Kansas.
“While it has been nearly 35 years since the Legislature has enhanced the mechanisms for funding the State Water Plan, the passage of this bill will provide meaningful investments in ensuring future generations have access to quality water,” Beam said in the release. “This will serve well for economic purposes and the quality of life we enjoy in this great state.”
Kansas Farm Bureau President Joe Newland also praised the funding. He said that it will help Kansas farmers increase their conservation efforts.
“I applaud the Kansas Legislature for investing an additional $35 million in the State Water Plan fund,” Newland said, according to the release. “Securing the future of the state’s most precious natural resource is vital to all residents and critical for agriculture. This funding will help farmers and ranchers implement new conservation programs to judiciously use this essential resource.”
Brent Rogers, president of the Kansas Corn Growers Association, concurred. He said the funding is not only good for corn farmers, but it will also benefit wildlife.
“Corn growers are glad to see this legislation enacted because it provides additional funding to water projects across the state,” Rogers said, according to the release. “Our Water Technology Farms have shown us that irrigation technology can reduce water use by 10 to 15% while maintaining yield. Cost share to help growers adopt irrigation technologies will benefit critical areas in the Ogallala Aquifer and can also play a key role in satisfying the Quivira Wildlife Area impairment claim.”
And Kansas Municipal Utilities executive director Brad Mears said the new funding is vital because of impending drought conditions in the state.
“The issues involving water are not new to our municipal water systems across the state,” Mears said, according to the release. “With the expanding drought conditions across the state, we need to find ways to preserve our water resources for the future. With the support of the Legislature and the approval of the governor, this legislation will not only provide funding for the State Water Plan and its initiatives but will also provide funding for communities to address water issues that they may be facing.”