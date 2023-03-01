(The Center Square) - S&P Global Ratings is expressing optimism about the fiscal health of Kansas.
S&P Global Ratings revised its Kansas outlook from stable to positive on Tuesday this week. It also reaffirmed the state’s 'AA-' issuer credit rating (ICR) its 'A+' rating for the state's appropriation-secured debt.
Additionally, S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook to positive and affirmed its 'AA' long-term rating for the Kansas Department of Transportation's (KDOT) highway revenue bonds outstanding.
"The positive outlook reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three chance we could raise the ratings during the two-year outlook period if we believe the state can maintain its recent healthy fund balance levels and structural balances; and if the state demonstrates stronger budget management practices, including realistic revenue forecasting and timely adjustments to address potential out-year gaps,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Joe Pezzimenti said in a press release.
S&P Global Ratings further explained the state’s 'AA-' issuer credit rating.
It noted that the state has been improving its fund balance levels and structural balances and has shown a willingness to make midyear budget adjustments when needed.
It notes that the state has below-average earnings and has endured slower economic growth than the rest of the country, despite typically faring better in employment numbers.
Additionally, the rating reflects the state’s "Ability to support cash flow needs using internal interfund borrowing and midyear ability to delay or reduce disbursements in periods of revenue shortfalls and low fund balances;" according to the release.
Plus, it considers the state’s unfunded pension liabilities and the state’s past use of pension obligation bonds to improve funding for its pension plan.
“We could raise the ratings during the two-year outlook period if we believe the state can maintain its recent healthy fund balance levels and structural balances; and it demonstrates a continued commitment to making contributions to its pension fund equal to actuarial recommendations, making progress on pension funding,” S&P Global Ratings wrote in its release.