(The Center Square) - The Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board will make more than $2 million in funding available to support addiction and substance abuse services in the state.
It marks the second round of available funding for the KFA grant program, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced this week.
The funding comes from money the state received from opioid legal settlements. It will be available to various entities who submit grant applications.
The application process will open on May 8. It will prioritize, “prevention, providers and health systems, and public safety and first responders,” according to the release.
The deadline for applications to receive grant money from the first round of funding closed April 28.
More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021; opioids were involved in more than 75% of those deaths. Kansas had 678 overdose deaths in 2021, a steep rise from the 393 it endured in 2019.
The settlement was reached with pharmaceutical companies, distributors and firms in the opioid sector. Kansas got money from the companies due to their roles in fueling the opioid epidemic. The state secured $340 million in settlement money to be paid out over 18 years.
The state legislature passed the Kansas Fights Addiction Act in 2021, which led to the creation of the KFA board.
Sunflower Foundation, a Topkea-based statewide health philanthropy organization, administers the KFA grant program.
“Eligibility is limited to state agencies, local and county governments, and nonprofit organizations that provide services in Kansas for the purpose of preventing, reducing, treating, or otherwise abating or remediating substance abuse or addiction,” the release from Kobach’s office explained. “To be eligible, applicants also must release all legal claims arising from covered conduct against each defendant named in the opioid settlement agreements.”
More information on the grant application and review process will be announced next week.
More information on the KFA board and the state’s opioid settlements is available here.