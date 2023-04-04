(The Center Square) - Kansas collected far more in taxes than it expected last month.
The state’s tax collections totaled $758.3 million, $64.9 million (9.4%) more than the monthly estimate. It was also $78.7 million (11.6%) more than the state collected in March 2022.
“Time and again, we have exceeded our estimated tax collections, providing further proof that we can responsibly axe taxes on groceries, retirement and property for Kansans,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a press release.
The state collected $314.6 million worth of individual income tax. It was $438,000 less than the estimate but $16.4 million (5.5%) more than it got in March 2022.
However, its corporate income tax collections totaled $102.6 million. It was $75.6 million (279.9%) more than the state estimated and $74.9 million (271.1%) more than it got in March 2022.
The state saw a slight dip in its combined sales and compensating use tax receipts compared to last year. The decline occurred because the state dropped its food sales tax from 6.5% to 4.0%, according to the release. The state collected $275.4 million of this revenue in March 2023, $422,000 more than the estimate. However, it was $4.9 million (1.7%) less than it got in March 2022.
The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group, comprised of the Kansas Department of Revenue, Division of Budget, Legislative Research Department, and economists from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and Wichita State University, plan to meet on April 20, 2023, to review its fall estimate and to make any necessary revisions because of this new revenue report.
The state’s complete March 2023 revenue numbers are available here.