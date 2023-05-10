(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill that advocates say will expand the state’s healthcare workforce and improve access to healthcare.
Kelly signed Senate Bill 131 into law. The bill, “streamlines the process for therapists, psychologists, social workers, and others to obtain and maintain licenses from the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board, and it expands who can administer influenza and other vaccines to Kansans over a certain age,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Kelly said the state needed to take action to address its healthcare worker shortage.
“The nationwide workforce shortage has hit Kansas hard, hurting people’s ability to access the healthcare they need in a timely manner,” Governor Kelly said in a press release from her office. “Signing this bipartisan bill is part of how my administration is addressing that shortage, making it easier than ever for Kansans to deliver or access lifesaving care.”
State Representative Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, praised Kelly for signing the bill into law and said it will help her district.
“I am proud to have worked on this bill that expedites the licensing process so we can get more workers in the healthcare field quicker,” Landwehr said in the release. “I’ve seen in my district that the shortage of healthcare workers has driven up costs and waiting times for everyday people, so I thank Governor Kelly for signing this important legislation to address this issue.”
The Kansas Pharmacists Association also backed the bill. Executive Director Aaron Dunkel said the law will be important when it comes to administering vaccines.
“The Kansas Pharmacists Association is proud of the support shown to Kansas communities by our pharmacy technicians over the last three years in their ability and desire to become active parts of our local vaccination teams,” Dunkel said, according to the release. “The members of the Kansas Pharmacists Association believe in providing care in the community, and Senate Bill 131 provides our technician members with the opportunity to continue to serve their friends and neighbors with meaningful, timely, and cost-effective care through vaccine administration.”
Additionally, the new law allows the State Board of Healing Arts to create a process to allow sports medicine professionals licensed outside of the state to practice in Kansas during certain sporting events.
“The timing of the passage of SB 131 could not have been better with the successful 2023 NFL Draft here in the Kansas City area,” State Senator Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth, said in the release. “This bill puts in place a critical process allowing team doctors and other healthcare providers for competitive sports teams to practice while visiting our great state. This ensures that players are safe and have continuous care while traveling, and gives yet another reason for professional teams to see Kansas as a great place to play ball.”