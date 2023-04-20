(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently signed a bill that will provide funding for water-related projects in the state.
Kelly signed the Senate Substitute for HB 2302. The bill increases funding for the State Water Plan and includes two funds for grants for water-related infrastructure projects.
Kelly fully funded the State Water Plan in 2022; it was the first time the program had been fully funded since 2008.
The bill she signed into law this week provides $18 million on top of the annual $8 million for the State Water Plan and $17 million for the two grant funds. Overall, it increases funding by $35 million for water projects.
The bill also says the state intends to continue providing this funding through 2027.
“We must protect the water that has powered our booming farming economy for generations,” Governor Kelly said in a release issued by her office. “I’m proud that Republicans and Democrats were able to come together to make progress on this pressing crisis, investing a historic level of resources into major water storage projects.”
The bill also provides $52 million to pay off debt for the Milford and Perry Reservoirs. The governor’s office says this will save Kansas money in long-term interest payments.
State Representative Jim Minnix, R-Scott City, said the bill is something that members of both parties should support.
“Water is one of our most vital natural resources and has been taken for granted far too long. Senate Substitute for HB 2302 is an effort to more fully fund the Kansas Water Office to address water quantity and water quality,” Minnix said in the release. “This will benefit all Kansans — rural, urban, Republican, Democrats, younger, and older. The Kansas House Water Committee has worked diligently with many stakeholders to put these policies and long-term funding plans together for future Kansans.”
Additionally, Kelly signed House Bill 2279 into law. It requires Kansas’ five Groundwater Management Districts to submit reports each year to the Kansas Legislature with updated water stabilization and conservation plans for the Kansas Department of Agriculture.
“The reports to the Legislature will outline expenditures for water conservation efforts and stabilization of agricultural consumption,” the release from the governor’s office said. “A Groundwater Management District oversees the management of groundwater resources, conservation, and use in five regions of the state with significant aquifer storage and use.”
State Representative Lindsay Vaughn, D-Overland Park, praised both bills. She said they improve access to clean water in Kansas.
“With the historic level of funding in HB 2302 and the commitment to conservation in HB 2279, these bills will provide the state tools it desperately needs to address our water crisis,” Vaughn said. “Together, we are committed to ensuring access to this crucial resource for communities large and small and for the future generations of Kansas.”