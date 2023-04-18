(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed four bipartisan bills into law Tuesday, including one that she hopes will help students with dyslexia.
Kelley signed House Bill 2322, which will update the state’s Special Education for Exceptional Children Act to include dyslexic students under the list of disabilities covered. As a result, schools must provide additional resources and support to dyslexic students.
“Ensuring our special education students have the tools they need to thrive is one of my top priorities. That means recognizing all students — including students with dyslexia — who may need additional support and resources,” Governor Kelly said in a press release issued by her office.
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, also praised the bill.
“As someone who has always struggled with dyslexia, I support this legislation as an important step to ensure our kids get the support they need,” Masterson said in the release.
Additionally, the bill had the support of Jon Rolph, President of the Kansas Board of Regents.
“This legislation will ensure that all students with dyslexia receive services designed to grow their literacy and language skills, which is essential to support our students and grow our economy,” Rolph said in the release. “I’d like to thank Governor Kelly and the Kansas legislature for their commitment to improving the lives of our students with dyslexia.