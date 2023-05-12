(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the state has awarded $30 million in tourism grants.
Kelly announced Thursday there were 18 recipients of grants aiming to improve tourism sites across Kansas. Funding for the grants came from the State Park Revitalization & Investment in Notable Tourism (SPRINT) program started by the Department of Commerce earlier this year.
“A thriving tourism sector is critical for the Kansas economy,” Governor Kelly said in a press release issued by her office. “These grants enhance attractions that draw visitors to the state and showcase what makes Kansas a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
The State Finance Council had to approve each grant. It approved grants that it thought will "spur regional economic development in the tourism industry," according to the release.
“Increasing the appeal of our state parks and other tourist attractions will have a notable impact on local communities as well as the entire Kansas economy,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said in the release. “The SPRINT awards support major projects that will attract new visitors across the state.”
Tourism has an $11.2 billion annual economic impact in Kansas; that number is lower than it was before the coronavirus pandemic began.
“Tourism is an important aspect of the Kansas economy, a sector in which 85,000 Kansans already are employed,” State Senate President Ty Masterson, R-El Dorado, said in the release. “From parks to other attractions, Kansas has so much to offer those traveling and seeking to learn more about our state. The SPRINT grants will help ensure they remain vibrant for decades to come.”
Grant applications came from state parks, museums, convention and visitor bureaus, conference centers, performing arts centers, and entertainment venues, among other tourism-focused businesses and agencies.
Recipients are expected to use the funding for infrastructure upgrades, public land development, recruitment costs, and costs of national museum affiliations. Grant recipients have two years to finish their respective projects.
“Our attractions and outdoor recreational opportunities benefit residents and visitors alike,” House Speaker Daniel Hawkins, R-Wichita, said. “The SPARK Committee wanted to enhance these sites and improve the quality of life in nearby towns and cities.”
A full list of grant recipients is available here.