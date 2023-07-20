(The Center Square) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will receive nearly $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to aid in treating and preventing diabetes.
“My administration continues to be laser-focused on providing resources that are fundamental to the health of all Kansans, including those with diabetes,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a press release. “This funding is a step in the right direction as we work to expand quality, affordable health coverage to more Kansas families.”
The funding will go to the KDHE’s community-clinical linkages project aimed at helping Kansans disproportionately impacted by diabetes.
“It is critical that we make resources and help available to stop the impacts of diabetes in our state,” Joan Duwve, MD, MPH, the department's State Health Officer, said. “This funding will be instrumental in allowing us to work with our partners to improve access to quality care and resources Kansans need to live longer healthier lives.”
About 11.1% of adults in Kansas have diabetes, resulting in $2.4 billion in direct medical expenses and indirect costs annually.
Diabetics are more likely to have other health issues - physical and mental - resulting in a higher cost to the healthcare system.
“This diabetes funding is an investment in Kansans and a lifeline for individuals with type 2 diabetes,” Lainey Faulkner, KDHE Community-Clinical Linkages section director, said in the release. “The funds will provide support for diabetes management and will help to increase prevention and risk mitigation of vulnerable individuals in Kansas.”
The program will promote healthy behavior for those at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, partner with communities in local diabetes prevention and management efforts, and urge employers and insurers to improve coverage of preventative and management measures.
More information on how the state will use the funding is available here.