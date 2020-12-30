(The Center Square) – More than a dozen attorneys have applied to fill a vacant seat on the Kansas Court of Appeals created by the Supreme Court appointment of Melissa Taylor Standridge.
The Court of Appeals Nominating Commission on Wednesday announced the names of the 16 applicants. They are:
- Daniel Cahill, Kansas City
- Meryl Carver-Allmond, Lawrence
- Monique Centeno, Wichita
- Angela D. Coble, Salina
- Henry R. Cox, Shawnee
- Kevin Grauberger, Topeka
- Amy L. Harth, Louisburg
- Randall L. Hodgkinson, Topeka
- Jacy J. Hurst, Lawrence
- Lesley A. Isherwood, Wichita
- Russell J. Keller, Fairway
- Rhonda K. Mason, Olathe
- Eunice Peters, Carbondale
- David J. Rempel, Overland Park
- Kristen D. Wheeler, Wichita
- Marcia A. Wood, Wichita
The deadline to apply was 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, according to a news release from Gov. Laura Kelly.
The commission will interview applicants Jan. 20-21, news release said. The interview schedule will be announced at a later date.
Kelly established the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission through an executive order signed in January. Under Kansas law, the governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals and the Kansas Senate must confirm them.