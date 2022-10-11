(The Center Square) – The inaugural month of legalized sports betting in Kansas saw $1.3 million wagered, state officials said on Monday.
Kansas will collect approximately $130,000 in tax revenue on the $1.3 million in wagers for September.
“These revenues reinforce what we already knew: Legal sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and supports Kansas businesses,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “While legal wagering is just in its infancy, these revenues will continue to grow and benefit the state over time.”
Sports betting in Kansas began on Sept. 1, after the governor signed a bill earlier this summer to legalizing it.
Dustin Gouker, an analyst for PlayUSA, an industry website, agreed that Kansas' sports betting market is off to a “successful start.”
“And this is all new revenue for the state coming from a form of gambling that was already going on via illegal offshore sportsbooks,” Gouker told The Center Square. “The state should start seeing more revenue after the frenzy for acquiring new bettors in the state calms down a bit.”
The state currently has six online sportsbooks.
“The launch went smoothly thanks to the efforts of our casino partners, the sports wagering platforms, the KRGC, and our staff at the Kansas Lottery,” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell. “We will continue to work to make sports betting in Kansas safe, secure, and fun for all players as we expand and grow.”