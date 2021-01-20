(The Center Square) – More than 110,000 Kansans have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new dashboard developed by state government.
Off the 111,905 residents who received their first dose, 17,712 also have received a second dose.
Both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines, each approved for emergency use in December by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, require two doses taken a few weeks apart to be fully effective.
To date, just shy of 4% (3.8) of Kansans have received the vaccine, according to the dashboard.