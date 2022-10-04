(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin developed a new energy plan, which he says would diversify the energy sector by tapping into nuclear energy, natural gas, renewables and other energy sources.
The idea received mixed reactions from lawmakers.
Youngkin’s plan diverges from former Gov. Ralph Northam who signed Democratic-passed legislation to gradually shut down carbon-emitting energy sources until they were eliminated by 2050. Although nuclear energy does not emit carbon and would be permissible under this law, the commonwealth has only moved forward with renewable energy projects, such as wind and solar, to meet these demands.
To date, the costs of the previous administration’s green energy policies have already yielded higher energy rates for consumers. Critics have warned of higher costs and potential energy blackouts and brownouts if the state moves to fully renewable energy, such as the ones faced in parts of California. Youngkin’s energy plan would still include green energy, but would not eliminate other sources of energy.
“A growing Virginia must have reliable, affordable and clean energy for Virginia’s families and businesses,” Youngkin said in a statement. “We need to shift to realistic and dynamic plans. The 2022 Energy Plan will meet the power demands of a growing economy and ensures Virginia has that reliable, affordable, clean and growing supply of power by embracing an all-of-the-above energy plan that includes natural gas, nuclear, renewables and the exploration of emerging sources to satisfy the growing needs of Commonwealth residents and businesses.”
According to the governor’s office, this plan would prioritize affordability, innovation, competition, environmental stewardship and reliability. The plan received mixed reactions from lawmakers with Republicans applauding the governor’s vision and Democrats expressing concern.
“I am thrilled that the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan recognizes Virginia's unique nuclear advantage,” House Commerce and Energy Chair, Delegate Kathy Byron, R-Lynchburg, said in a statement.
“Two of the nation’s largest nuclear manufacturing companies are located here in Lynchburg,” Byron continued. “They offer exciting opportunities to research and develop cutting-edge nuclear generation technologies that will create new, high-paying jobs in the Commonwealth while delivering reliable energy to Virginians. I am also glad Governor Youngkin’s plan includes actions to protect our natural resources, including farmland, rivers, and streams.”
Democrats argued the plan is scaling back the state’s fight against climate change.
"Since taking the majority in November of 2019, Senate Democrats have made great strides in fighting climate change and bringing Virginia closer to a cleaner economy,” a statement from the Senate Democratic Caucus read.
“Governor Youngkin's proposed plan will undo the victories gained toward clean air and a cleaner environment by reassessing the Virginia Clean Economy Act,” the statement continued. “Yougkin’s 2022 Clean Energy plan is nothing more than an attack on all the progress made towards a cleaner Virginia. We need forward-thinking solutions to deliver on our promise of clean energy, not reverse the efforts made in hopes of scoring political points. Virginians need leadership from their Governor, not someone who plays political games with its people and the environment.”
Some of the governor’s plans will require action from the General Assembly. The House of Delegates has a narrow Republican majority, but the Senate has a slim Democratic majority.