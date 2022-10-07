(The Center Square) – King County’s new study shows greenhouse gas emissions have decreased per person, but total emissions have increased as the population has grown.
The Puget Sound Regional Emissions Analysis found that between 2007 and 2019, carbon emissions per person decreased by 7%. However, total emissions increased by 11% over the same period.
The study shows that King County’s population increased by 20%, which is what the county attributes to total carbon emissions increasing.
In 2019, 70% of the electricity generated by Puget Sound Energy, which serves King County, came from fossil fuels. The 70% represents a higher percentage than recent years.
Puget Sound Energy is working to be coal-free by 2025, according to the county. Utility companies throughout the state must be 100% greenhouse gas neutral by 2030, per the state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act.
From 2008 to 2019, emissions from air travel accounted for about 15% of total countywide emissions before the pandemic.
The county claims that total emissions significantly dropped in 2020, but it also states that 2020 data should not be interpreted as indicators of long-term emissions sources or trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The latest study of countywide greenhouse gas emissions is the clearest call ever for immediate climate action,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a statement. “Thanks to the solid foundation that we have built in our region and state, we are in a strong position to leverage unprecedented federal investments in solutions to the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future.”
Constantine’s $15.8 billion budget priorities include a focus on restoring the region’s environment. The proposed budget includes dedicating $180 million to purchase battery-electric buses and $43 million in zero-emissions infrastructure to ensure that the county-owned 1,400-coach bus fleet produces zero emissions by 2035.
The proposed budget would also allocate $460,000 for the Climate Equity Task Force, which tasks members of community organizations throughout King County with identifying community-driven climate actions.
The Center Square previously reported that Constantine also is implementing a clean home energy program to aid in reducing carbon emissions throughout the region in his proposed budget.
That program would allocate nearly $2 million in federal funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to provide private lenders with flexibility by acting as the reserve that protects against loan loss or defaults. This would result in a reduced risk for private lenders to provide loans to homeowners. In turn, private lenders would provide lower interest rates and longer loan terms to qualifying homeowners for clean-energy home upgrades.
These initiatives in the executive’s budget are in line with what analysts found to be solutions for the region to achieve reduced emission rates. That includes greener vehicles, more energy-efficient homes, workplaces and other buildings and less waste generated by household consumption.