(The Center Square) – A pair of proposals from Maine's largest utilities to increase rates next year are facing strong headwinds from state leaders, who say the hikes would hurt the state's low-income energy consumers.
In a filing to the state Public Utilities Commission last week, Central Maine Power requested a three-year rate increase beginning in 2023 that it said would result in an average increase of $10 per month – $120 a year – for residential ratepayers.
Gov. Janet Mills is pushing back against the proposal, which comes at a time of record-high electricity rates driven by global volatility in the energy markets and the region's dependence on natural gas. Mills has directed the state's Energy Office to intervene in the case to oppose the company's requested rate increase.
In a statement, CMP defended the requested rate increases which it said are necessary to improve "price predictability" for consumers, delivery of power and storm restoration responses and reduce the impacts of outages on customers, among other benefits.
"We understand that energy prices across the board are challenging Mainers right now," Joseph Purington, CMP's president and CEO, said in the statement. "Our goal is to invest in the system to improve reliability for customers and minimize outage impacts when they occur. At the same time, we want to keep the CMP portion of our customers’ energy wallets, which does not include electricity supply costs, predictable over the next few years."
The company noted that the proposed rate increase would only add about $5 a month to the average residential customer bill the first year, $2.78 in the second year and $2.33 the third and final year.
To be sure, the Mills administration has also voiced opposition to a proposed rate increase from Versant Energy, which is seeking approval for a $10.50 monthly increase – or about $126 a year – from the average residential ratepayer, beginning next summer.
"With high prices expected to continue into the coming year – which is almost entirely the result of New England’s dependence on expensive, imported natural gas – I do not believe now is the appropriate time for our utilities to seek further rate increases," Mills said in a statement.
Maine utility consumers got a break on their bills last month after regulators approved a plan to lower rates charged by CMP and Versant; both supply the majority of electricity to the state.
The plan approved by the PUC in June lowered rates charged by CMP for electricity by 5.5% and Versant's rates for residential customers by 4%, beginning July 1.
Maine already has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, but the price for natural gas and home heating oil has soared amid supply chain issues and rising inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine, putting a squeeze on the state's energy consumers.
Advocates say the spike in energy costs has had a particular impact on low-income households that already have trouble keeping up with bills.
Earlier this year, the Mills administration provided a one-time, $90 credit for more than 90,000 low-income customers of CMP and Versant. Under the relief plan, the temporary credits were applied to consumer's utility bills over several months.
The state Legislature also approved the creation of a ratepayer advisory council to review utility rates and come up with a plan to ensure that Mainers will be able to afford their energy bills as the state modernizes the regional electric grid taps into more renewable energy.