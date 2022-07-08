(The Center Square) – Louisville area leaders plan to make their case to the federal government that Kentucky’s largest metro area is meeting its air quality standards. If successful, it would eventually do away with motorists needing to fill up with a more expensive type of gas during the summer.
However, if the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules otherwise, it could bring back vehicle emissions testing, an unpopular program to many residents last required nearly 20 years ago.
That decision hinges on whether the EPA finds Louisville has met attainment standards for eight-hour ozone pollution levels. The agency currently lists the Louisville area, which includes all of the city and parts of Bullitt County along the Interstate 65 corridor and Oldham County along the I-71 corridor, in a “marginal” nonattainment status.
Racheal Hamilton, director of the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District, told the General Assembly’s Interim Joint Committee on Transportation during a meeting in Frankfort the region is requesting the EPA deem the Louisville area in attainment. That’s based on 2019 to 2021 data showing the region is meeting those levels.
However, data from 2018 to 2020 shows Louisville missed attainment. That could lead the agency to reclassify the region to “moderate nonattainment” status. If that were to occur and Louisville still found itself in that category by 2026, it would bring back VET testing.
Hamilton admitted that was “uncomfortable news,” and state Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, said the constituents he once represented in Jefferson County loathed the program that subjected vehicle owners to annual testing.
“I think that was probably a very happy day for many, many, many people when that was eliminated in Jefferson County,” Higdon said.
On the flip side, Hamilton said if the EPA deems Louisville as having attained air quality standards, the threat of VET testing disappears.
Reaching attainment status would also put Louisville in line for getting out of the requirement for motorists to use reformulated gas. That, though, would still take some time to achieve. Michael Kennedy, the Kentucky Cabinet for Energy and Environment’s director for the Division of Air Quality, told lawmakers Northern Kentucky counties needed 15 months to end their participation in the program.
Several Louisville state lawmakers have criticized the need for RFG, arguing the region’s air quality is much better than when the state voluntarily joined the program in 1995. It is also more expensive, with lawmakers claiming it costs motorists upwards of 30 cents a gallon. Hamilton pushed back on that, saying the production cost is only around 6 cents per gallon.
As Louisville officials prepare its request to the EPA, the APCD is currently accepting public comments on its request through July 29. A virtual public meeting may also take place on Aug. 3, if one is requested.
“We have our fingers crossed that not only do we have an approvable request for redesignation once it gets to USEPA, but also that our weather breaks and we continue to have some milder, wetter, cooler days and less ozone formation overall,” Hamilton said. “We’ve had several exceedances, but we’ve not yet exceeded the standard.”