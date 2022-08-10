(The Center Square) – Voters in Wisconsin aren’t getting a break from the attack ads in the state’s biggest races.
Republicans and Democrats in Wisconsin, and political groups from outside the state, displayed their partisan differences Tuesday night within hours of knowing the candidates in the races for governor and U.S. Senate.
“Tim Michels has run his campaign, claiming that he’s a political “outsider.” Wrong. He is, in fact, an insider – a lifelong would-be politician, embracing the most divisive positions possible to appeal to Donald Trump & his base,” Wisconsin Democratic Party chairman Ben Wikler said on Twitter after Michels declared victory. “Tim Michels has said that “maybe” the 2020 election was stolen, and that “President Trump probably would be president right now if we had election integrity. Gov. Tony Evers is the last line of defense when it comes to attacks against our democracy, vetoing voter suppression bills sent to him by the GOP-majority legislature.”
Wisconsin Republicans also had their attack tweets ready to go.
“Tony Evers worked to hike taxes, let Kenosha burn, put violent criminals back on the streets, kept schools closed, and rendered our state government dysfunctional,” the Republican Party shared on Twitter.
But Michels and Evers and the race for governor is not the only race getting marquee attention in Wisconsin.
Tuesday night saw the beginning of the race against incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee launched three ads painting Johnson as an out-of-touch millionaire who cut himself tax breaks.
“Tired of Washington politicians not working for you? We’ve got a solution…
Announcer: With three easy payments of one million dollars, Ron Johnson will work for you! Just ask these billionaires! They donated a fortune to Johnson,” the ad claims.
Johnson, for his part, painted Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes as the one out of touch with Wisconsin voters.
“The leaders of the Democrat party have chosen their most radical left candidate for the U.S. Senate race,” Johnson said in a statement. “Regardless of how Mandela Barnes and his allies in the mainstream media attempt to paint his views, Wisconsinites should not believe a word they say. [Barnes] will support all the destructive policies of President Biden and his enablers in congress. This is a contest between radical left socialism versus freedom and prosperity.”
Both Wisconsin’s race for governor and the state’s race for U.S. Senate are expected to be among the closest watched and most expensive in the country this fall.
Voters will make their decisions in November.