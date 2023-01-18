State Sen Sen. LaTonya Johnson calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 in Madison, Wis. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate signed a statement Wednesday, asking Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, a Republican, to remove Commissioner Bob Spindell over comments he made about minority voter turnout in Milwaukee.