(The Center Square) – A chorus of Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol are demanding that one of the Republican members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission resign or be fired.
A handful of lawmakers and some liberal groups on Wednesday took issue with Bob Spindell and his comments about convincing voters in Milwaukee not to vote for Democrats last fall.
Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, accused Spindell of suppressing the vote.
“Celebrating voter suppression is antithetical to the mission of the Elections Commission,” Roys said at a statehouse news conference. “”In fact, Spindell’s remarks are disqualifying. He should not be overseeing elections.”
Roys is upset that Spindell wrote a memo to Republican leaders explaining that they should be proud that Milwaukee’s vote totals fell in November of 2022. He said he spoke with many voters, and convinced some of them not to vote for Democrats.
"We must remember, in the strategy of things, it is often extremely difficult & hard to convert a hard core, long term generation type Democrat to all of a sudden, bring himself or herself around to vote for a Republican. However, by our Republican efforts, pointing out strongly, how the Democrat Candidates are worse than or certainly no better than their perception of the Republican Candidates, at all levels, they hopefully cannot bring themselves to vote for either one," Spindell wrote in his memo. "In a Democrat City or Democrat County where up to 80% of the people are voting for the Democrats – that’s a good thing and helped insure that Sen. Johnson got over the goal line."
“Mr. Spindell freely admitted that his party did not have a chance at persuading people to support Republican candidates, so he focused his efforts on depressing turnout instead,” Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said Wednesday.
The calls for Spindell’s resignation or firing come one day after a judge in Madison cleared Spindell in a case about open records and the Republican push for alternative electors in the 2020 election.
The judge in that case said Spindell didn’t break any laws, and issued a technical ruling that the Elections Commission, not commissioners, are responsible for maintaining records in the case.