(The Center Square) – Although Republicans did not get the national red wave they had hoped for, they were able to build on their existing supermajorities in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates ahead of the next legislative session.
Republicans will build on their supermajority in the House by at least another nine seats and have the potential to pick up one or two other seats in races that have yet to be called. Going into the next legislative session, Republicans will hold at least 87 seats in the 100-member chamber and Democrats are guaranteed to hold 11. Republicans lead one of the districts that has yet to be called and Democrats lead the other.
Half of the Senate seats were also up for election in West Virginia and Republicans ousted four Democratic incumbents to strengthen their majority. There is one seat that is currently controlled by a Democrat that has yet to be called, but the Republican leads by 0.6%. Heading into the next legislative session, Republicans will hold at least 27 seats in the 34-member chamber and Democrats are guaranteed to hold only six.
In recent years, the state legislature has trended more Republican. This is the second straight election in which Republicans saw large gains in both chambers.
One of the biggest issues going into the next legislative session will be whether lawmakers decide to lower the state income tax. Republican Gov Jim Justice has made lowering the tax and eventually eliminating it one of his top policy priorities. Although he failed to do so with the current legislature, he has announced that his team is already drafting legislation for lawmakers to consider next year.