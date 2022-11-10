(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it.
As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it.
The City of Redmond proposed the property tax levy to voters to fund a number of public safety initiatives. The measure would generate $10.4 million per year for public safety, according to the city.
The levy would increase the city’s property tax by $0.366 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. For a $750,000 home in Redmond, the levy cost would be nearly $23 a month, or $275 a year.
The city’s current property tax rate is $0.99 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. If the levy were to be passed by voters, the new property tax rate beginning in 2023 would be $1.36 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, a 37% increase, according to the city.
On top of the initial proposed levy rate, the city mentioned the levy would increase annually by 5% for six years, to address inflation.
The estimated $10.4 million yearly revenue from the tax would have been distributed towards the hiring of six additional mental health responders to respond with police officers, the hiring of firefighters for two of the city’s fire stations, and body-worn cameras.
Redmond officials previously reported that its police staffing remained flat while the city has grown by 20,000 residents in the last 10 years.
Redmond has the ninth highest levy rate in King County at $0.99 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Votes so far suggest that residents wish to not move up in those rankings.