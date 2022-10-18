(The Center Square) – A new poll shows a tight governor race three weeks before Election Day.
An Emerson College Polling survey in Michigan finds Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer with a five-point lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, 49% to 44%.
Four percent of voters are undecided. Regardless of whom they support, 65% expect Whitmer to be re-elected, while 36% expect Dixon to be the next Governor.
The poll found that the economy is the top issue for 43% of voters, followed by abortion access (22%), threats to democracy (11%), and healthcare (7%).
Emerson College Polling executive director Spencer Kimball said issue preference dictated candidate support.
“For those who say the economy is their top issue, 69% plan to vote for Dixon,” Kimball said in a statement. “For those [for] whom abortion is their top issue, 84% plan to vote for Whitmer. This follows the nationwide trend in Emerson statewide polls; voters who say the economy is their top issue break for Republicans on the ballot and abortion or threats to democracy break for Democrats on the ballot.”
Kimball said Whitmer holds a 16-point lead among women voters while Dixon holds a seven-point lead among male voters. The poll noted that Whitmer leads Dixon among Independent voters, 46% to 39%. Most Michigan voters (51%) view Whitmer favorably, while 46% view her unfavorably.
Forty-one percent of voters view Dixon favorably, while 50% view her unfavorably.
President Joe Biden holds a 53% disapproval among Michigan voters, while 41% approve of his performance. In a hypothetical 2024 presidential election between President Biden and former President Trump, voters are split: 44% support Biden, and 44% support former president Donald Trump. Nine percent would vote for someone else, and 3% are undecided.
About 54% of voters are more likely to vote in the 2022 Elections following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, while 43% say it makes no difference in their vote.
A majority of voters (52%) plan to vote “yes” on Michigan Proposal 3, which, if successful, would amend the State Constitution to include the individual right to abortion but still allow the state to regulate abortion after fetus viability.
About 38% plan to vote “no" while 10% are undecided.
The survey was conducted Oct. 12-14, 2022 of 580 very likely general voters with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, education, race, party affiliation, and region based on 2022 turnout modeling. Subsets based on demographics carry higher margins of error as the sample size is reduced.
Data was collected using an SMS-to-web cellphone sample, an online panel, a voter registration list of emails, and an Interactive Voice Response system of landlines.