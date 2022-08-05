(The Center Square) — The co-chair of the North Carolina Green Party says a Democratic Party lawsuit that seeks to eject his party from the ballot is frivolous and could be a sign of things to come.
The North Carolina Democratic Party is suing the State Board of Elections in a Wake County court in hopes of blocking the North Carolina Green Party from appearing on the November ballot.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday comes just days before a Monday hearing in federal court over a lawsuit filed by the Green Party to place its candidates on the ballot following a State Board of Elections vote this week to officially recognize the party. The outcome could have significant implications in the U.S. Senate race.
Tony Ndege, co-chair of the North Carolina Green Party, told The Center Square the "frivolous" lawsuit from Democrats is "an attempt to circumvent the federal complaint and take it into a jurisdiction where they feel they have more of an advantage."
"We're not surprised by it. It seems as though Democrats have been absolutely relentless," he said. "What we're concerned about is this could be a long-term thing."
Democrats on the state board outvoted Republicans 3-2 in late June to exclude the North Carolina Green Party from the midterm ballot over "questions" about signatures verified by county boards of elections, despite the party submitting 2,000 signatures above the required threshold.
The vote followed a campaign by the Elias Law Group, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and others to pressure those who signed the Green Party petitions to remove their support, alleging the party will siphon votes from Democrats. Elias Law Group is also behind the state lawsuit filed Wednesday.
On Monday, after intense scrutiny, the state board voted 4-0 to reverse course and recognize the party as an official party in the state. The change came after the Green Party filed a lawsuit asking the U.S. District Court for the Eastern Division of North Carolina to declare the board's June 30 decision unconstitutional and ensure the party's participation on the ballot. The lawsuit implied Gov. Roy Cooper's office may have collaborated with the effort.
The State Board of Elections announced official recognition of the Green Party on Monday in a statement that said voters registered as Green Party affiliates must re-register and suggested the party's candidates might not make the ballot.
"Because the deadline in state law for submission of new political party nominees has already passed, it is unclear whether Green Party candidates will appear on the November 8 general election ballot," the statement read. "Litigation in federal court, filed by the Green Party, could extend the July 1 deadline for the Green Party to submit nominees for this year's election."
The state lawsuit filed by Democrats contends an investigation into alleged fraud on petitions had not concluded when the state board certified the party, in part because some signature gatherers refused to cooperate. The lawsuit alleges the fraud included forged signatures, and an effort to mislead those who signed.
"The investigation has not been completed, and the full scope of the fraud remains an open question," the document alleges. "Given these extraordinary circumstances, NCSBE's decision to recognize the NCGP as a political party was premature and abdicated NCSBE's duty to protect its political processes from fraud and to 'determine the sufficiency of petitions.'"
The lawsuit alleges the NCSBE violated state law and the North Carolina Administrative Procedures Act, as well as freedom of speech rights under the state constitution. It requests the court revoke the Green Party's official recognition, remove signatories who were misled, and award costs and expenses.
A favorable ruling in state court could pose problems with getting Green Party candidates on ballots before they're prepared later this month, Ndege said, though the party is "confident the federal court will rule in our favor."
"It is a danger," he said of the Democrats' lawsuit. "This may be a loophole for them to drag this out."
"We do not have a thousandth of the resources they have," he said.