(The Center Square) – A campaign corruption plea has cost a Milwaukee alderwoman her job. It may also cost her her freedom.
Now-former Alderwoman Chantia Lewis on Monday pleaded guilty to a count of misconduct in public office, and pleaded no contest to a count of intentionally accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement.
Milwaukee County prosecutors agreed to drop two other felony charges and a one misdemeanor charge in exchange for her plea.
The D.A.’s case is based on Lewis’ campaign spending. Prosecutors say she spent campaign money on, then billed Milwaukee for reimbursement, for trips to a bible conference and a family get together in Georgia.
She’s also accused of spending campaign money on car and credit card payments, and in some cases to fix her car.
In all, prosecutors say she billed Milwaukee $21,666 between 2016 and 2020. Lewis made just over $73,000 a year as a Milwaukee alderwoman.
Prosecutors first charged Lewis in September of last year.
Lewis appeared in court remotely, she claims she is suffering from COVID symptoms.
The plea deal means Lewis will no longer be an alderwoman. Wisconsin has a state law that bans people from office if they are convicted of a campaign finance violation.
The judge in the case ordered that law be followed immediately after Lewis’ plea.
Lewis could be headed to jail for a year.
Prosecutors are asking for a 12-month sentence in Milwaukee County’s House of Corrections, followed by three years of supervised release. But the sentencing guidelines allow for up to three-and-a-half years for each count. Lewis is also facing over $10,000 in fines.
Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on August 25.