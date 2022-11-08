(The Center Square) – With votes still to be counted, Massachusetts was poised to pass ballot referendums related to what has become known as the Millionaire’s Tax, and eligibility by foreign nationals for driver’s licenses.
The tax measure is a constitutional amendment that would have million-dollar earners paying the 4% tax on that income in addition to the state’s 5% flat-tax rate. It would begin Jan. 1. In vote totals late Tuesday night from 40% of precincts, 52.9% said yes and 47.3% said no.
The funding from the measure, if enacted, would have called for revenue generated under the tax to be appropriated by the General Assembly for education and transportation, including the repair of roads and bridges.
A “no” vote would oppose amending the state’s constitution and would maintain the state’s current 5% flat-tax structure with revenue collected going into the general fund.
On the driver’s license measure, 32% of precincts were in and 52.9% were saying yes and 47.1% no.
The legislation calls for changing who is authorized in the state to receive a driver’s license under state law. The legislation was vetoed by Gov. Charlie Baker on May 27, which the General Assembly overrode 11 days later.
A “no” vote would repeal the bill and would leave the current system in place where applicants who can’t verify citizenship or immigration status from obtaining a driver’s license or motor vehicle registration.