(The Center Square) – The newest candidate in Kentucky’s Republican gubernatorial primary has caught up to the other top candidates in the race, at least in terms of campaign contributions.
Reports filed earlier this week to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance show former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft has raised $751,597 for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. The amount raised was the highest amount among the 11 active GOP candidates vying for the party’s nomination in next May’s primary, even though she only formally announced a month ago.
“I am humbled that so many Kentuckians are invested in restoring Kentucky’s Promise,” Craft tweeted.
And Craft’s balance of $732,236.90 trails only state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. He reported raising $300,221.69 for the quarter and holding a balance of $838,036.53 in his campaign fund.
According to his report, Attorney General Daniel Cameron received $407,757.12 in contributions for the quarter. Cameron, who has received the support of former President Donald Trump, ended the quarter with a balance of $608,554.73.
The only other candidate in six figures is state Rep. Savannah Maddox. The Dry Ridge lawmaker reported $100,732.95 in contributions, and she maintains a balance of $158,027.61.
There’s still the potential for other candidates to enter the race.
Craft was also the first gubernatorial candidate to announce her running mate. While the law was changed in 2020 to allow gubernatorial nominees to pick their lieutenant governor after the primary, Craft has already held events with state Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, who chairs the Senate Education Committee.
“He is committed to Kentucky, a person of impeccable integrity, and a STRONG conservative,” Craft tweeted last month announcing the pick.
Among those supporting Craft’s campaign is U.S. Rep. James Comer, representing Western Kentucky in Congress. Comer, who served as agriculture commissioner from 2012 to 2016, lost the GOP gubernatorial primary to Matt Bevin in 2015 by 83 votes out of more than 214,000.
In all likelihood, the winner of the May Republican primary will face Gov. Andy Beshear, the Democratic incumbent. Currently, there are no challengers for him in the primary.
Beshear reported raising nearly $1.1 million for the quarter, according to his KREF report. He also has a balance on hand of nearly $4.2 million.
A poll released Monday by the Democratic Governors Association showed Beshear has a 62% positive job rating in the state. That includes 42% of people who voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.