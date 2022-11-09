(The Center Square) – Vermont will continue to have a Republican governor and Democrat-controlled General Assembly following Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott breezed to his fourth two-year term in office, according to unofficial results, besting Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel by a wide margin.
The state did make history. Democrat Becca Balint becomes the first openly gay woman and first woman from Vermont to hold a U.S. House seat. The seat became available as Democrat Peter Welch won the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the retirement of Democrat Patrick Leahy, the 82-year-old senior-most senator first elected in 1974 wrapping up his eighth term.
Democrats rode a blue wave on Tuesday as Scott will be paired with Progressive Democratic Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, and Democratic candidate Mike Pieciak will be the state’s new treasurer. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, also a Democrat, won the secretary of state post, while Charity Clark, a Democrat, will serve as the state’s new attorney general.
Voters also ratified a pair of ballot referendums, one pertaining to slavery and indentured servitude and reproductive rights. Prop 2 changes the state’s constitution to add language banning slavery but also adding language that prevents someone under the age of 21 from being a slave under their own will.
Prop 5 was ratified and adds language to the state’s constitution that personal reproductive autonomy should not be denied and is central to a person’s liberty and dignity.