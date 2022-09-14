(The Center Square) – Two Republicans were locked in a tight race late Tuesday night in New Hampshire's GOP primary, both vying for a shot to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.
Far-right conservative Republican Don Bolduc was leading New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse by about 3,000 votes with 60% of the ballots counted at midnight, according to an unofficial tally and multiple media reports.
The winner of Tuesday's closely watched primary will face Hassan, a former New Hampshire governor who defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in a narrow race in 2016 to win the seat. Hassan faced no serious opposition on Tuesday.
In another closely watched GOP primary, Karoline Leavitt, a former Trump White House aide, defeated four other Republican candidates – Gail Huff Brown, Russell Prescott, Tim Baxter and Matt Mowers – for the party's nomination to challenge incumbent 1st District Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in November.
Morse is a moderate who is running with the backing of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army brigadier general, supports former Republican President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
Sununu, who declined the recruitment of national Republicans to challenge Hassan, easily defeated three GOP challengers on Tuesday to win the party's nomination to seek a fourth two-year term. He will face Democrat Tom Sherman, who was uncontested, in November.
Political observers say Sununu's decision not to jump into the race could end up costing Republicans efforts to take over the Senate in November's elections.
Republicans and Democrats each hold 50 seats in the Senate ahead of November, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote.
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated the Senate seat as "lean Democrat" in the upcoming general election.
Despite that, National Republican and Democratic groups have poured tens of millions of dollars into the general election race, with control of Congress in the balance, and more spending is expected ahead of the general election.
The Senate Leadership Fund, which is aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, has reserved $23 million in TV ad spending ahead of the general election.
Meanwhile, the Senate Majority PAC, which has ties to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, has paid for TV ads attacking Morse to hobble his chances of defeating Bolduc, whom Democrats believe stands less of a chance of defeating Hassan in the general action.
In New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District, Bob Burns, a former deputy state director for Newt Gingrich’s 2012 presidential campaign, had a slight lead over Keene Mayor George with 51% of the votes counted in the GOP primary to challenge incumbent Democratic Rep. Ann Kuster, who was also unopposed.
New Hampshire, along with Rhode Island and Delaware, were the last states to nominate congressional candidates ahead of the midterm elections.