(The Center Square) – Voting has begun in Wisconsin’s next election, even as the campaigning kicks into high gear.
Early in-person absentee voting began Tuesday morning in Wisconsin.
Voters can cast their ballots at their local election office or designated early voting location, which vary by community. The primary is August 9.
Voters will narrow the field for governor on the Republican side, U.S. Senate on the Democrat side, and a number of congressional and state House races on both sides.
The start of early voting saw new endorsements in the Republican race for governor.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz on Tuesday endorsed former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
“I’m proud to endorse Rebecca Kleefisch for governor of Wisconsin. Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids’ education, and she will work to protect Life and our Second Amendment,” Cruz said in a tweet. “I ask my fellow conservatives to join me in supporting Rebecca’s campaign for governor.”
Kleefisch is running one point behind business magnate Tim Michels according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll.
Michels got word of an endorsement of his own on Tuesday.
Former President Trump announced he is coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Michels just a few days before the primary.
Trump will speak to a crowd at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds on the Friday before Election Day.
Trump first endorsed Michels back in early June.
But Trump also dinged Michels last week, saying on his own social media platform that Michels had "no chance" if he didn’t stay "strong on the Rigged and Stolen Election" from 2020.
Michels said during Sunday’s Republican debate that overturning the 2020 election is not one of his priorities.
Voters in Wisconsin who wish to vote early will need a form of voter ID, and voters who need to register or re-register will need proof of residency. Voters can find a full list of what they need at the local election clerk’s website or at the state’s MyVote website.