The fate of Loudoun County Virginia teachers has been the topic of national debate for months, and a recent school board meeting showed us that parents and teachers are not afraid to stand up to the powerful special interest group known as the teachers union when it comes to a proposed collective bargaining ordinance.
As a former public-school teacher who worked in a highly unionized state, I can tell you firsthand that the unions’ promises are often empty, and collective bargaining has many negative outcomes for teachers, students, the community, and even for well-intentioned local unions.
Today I work for a non-profit organization called Americans for Fair Treatment. We are a community of public-sector employees from across the country that work to protect the constitutional rights of government workers when it comes to union membership. That is, government employees have a First Amendment right to abstain from paying any fees to a public-sector union as a condition of employment.
Several of our members, who are Loudoun County teachers, attended that school board meeting I mentioned, and they gave powerful public testimonies about why collective bargaining is a bad idea for Loudoun teachers.
The public comment period went late into the night with most of the speakers on the collective bargaining issue asking the board to oppose it. Still the board approved the resolution by a vote of 4-3-2.
But the fight is not over. Teachers will have the opportunity to vote for Loudoun Education Association (LEA) to be their representative at the bargaining table in the next few weeks, and they deserve to know all the facts.
Despite the claim by the Virginia Education Association (VEA) that collective bargaining helps students and maintains cost per pupil, there is much more data that shows the opposite. The research of Randall Eberts, an economist who specializes in the public workforce, reinforced what school board member Tiffany Polifko said in her statement of opposition for the resolution:
“Average students appear not to have been harmed by attending union schools. If anything, the performance of average students on standardized tests is slightly higher, but below- and above-average students fare worse. Still, the overall increase in productivity does not offset the higher costs of unionized districts. Furthermore, teachers unions reduce the discretion of administrators, impose rigid standards, and reallocate school expenditures toward higher compensation and greater employment and away from resources for specialized and enhanced instruction.”
So if students don’t benefit, who benefits from collective bargaining? Union bosses and the politicians that they support, including school board members, get a big chunk of the money and power.
It’s important to note that only a small portion of the dues teachers pay stays with the local union. The majority of dues money is funneled up to state and national unions that spend heavily on politics. The National Education Association (NEA) spends only $2 on politics for every $1 spent representing its members.
NEA president, Becky Pringle, makes over half-a-million dollars each year, and VEA Executive Director, Brenda Pike, has a total compensation of $225,861, which is nearly five times higher than the average teacher salary in Virginia. Loudoun officials have estimated the school district will spend over $3 million annually to fund administrative positions that earn more than two times the starting teacher salary.
The teachers and school staff members are not winners in this scenario. As I see in heavily unionized states, today’s model of collective bargaining for public employees reeks of a Ponzi scheme with all the money going to the top and very little benefit trickling back down to local teachers.
Loudoun teachers are in an incredibly tough spot. Many rightly feel they will be retaliated against if they don’t go along with the union. But Loudoun’s teachers are not alone. There are other options, like union alternatives and organizations like AFFT who serve all of our members, regardless of personal views and opinions.