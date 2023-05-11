(The Center Square) – Seattle Public Schools is proposing changes to some of its schools’ start times and reducing bus routes to help the district fix a $131 million budget deficit.
Through the proposed changes and reductions to the district’s transportation services, Seattle Public Schools would save $6.7 million if the school board approves the 2023-24 proposed budget.
The district is looking to stick to a two-tier bus routing system, rather than switching to a three-tier system, as was considered by the school board in the past.
A three-tier system would have staggered school start times between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Seattle Public Schools officials said the change would spread routes over a longer period and reduce general street congestion in Seattle. It would have also required the use of less equipment and personnel to provide the same services at a lower cost.
There would be 12 schools within the district that would be impacted by the two-tier system, if the proposal is passed by the school board. The list includes South Shore, Green Lake, View Ridge, West Woodland, John Hay, Dearborn Park, Bailey Gatzert, Concord, TOPS K-8, Thurgood Marshall, Adams and Licton Springs.
School officials estimate the two-tier system would save the district 35 buses and $4.5 million.
Bus ridership at the district’s basic transit program went from 18,227 boardings in 2019 to 6,846 in 2020. That is a 62.4% drop. As COVID-19 restrictions lightened in 2021, ridership improved to 10,921 boardings in the last school year. Despite ridership dropping in the past three years, the school is spending $40 million on bus contracts for two vendors.
Notably, the district is proposing an increase in inclusive transportation for students with special needs.
“We know that transportation is an expensive cost for us and what’s one of our goals is to have a less restrictive environment for [Seattle Public Schools students with disabilities] in regards to transportation and we could save a lot of money,” Seattle Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Fred Podesta said in a school board work session on May 10.
The proposal expects the collaboration with its transportation department and the special education to save the district $400,000.
Discussions on the budget stabilization plan will continue over the next two months, with the final budget resolution scheduled to be adopted on July 6.