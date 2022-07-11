(The Center Square) – Police officers in nearly two dozen law enforcement agencies across Ohio will share in nearly $10 million of potential retention bonuses as part the state’s ongoing effort to increase law enforcement staffing levels.
Gov. Mike DeWine also said the money, part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Program, will be used to hire new officers and prevent gang violence.
“My job as governor is to make sure that tools and resources are available at the local level to help our local law enforcement officers combat the violence they face,” DeWine said. “These grants provide a means for local law enforcement to protect their citizens from violent crime through solid staffing levels and enhanced crime-fighting initiatives."
Overall, the funds are the fourth round of grants given to 69 agencies thus far, totaling $19.5 million. The program expects to hand out $58 million to target gang violence and what DeWine called the small number of criminals responsible for the most violent crime in the state. The money comes from both the state operating budget and the federal American Recovery Plan Act.
The bulk of the fourth round of grants are heading to relatively rural counties in the western and northeastern parts of the state.
Two agencies – the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Lorain Police Department – plan to use the money for specific programs to start violent crime reduction strategies.
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office plans use more than $2 million to partner with the Canton, Jackson Township, Alliance, Perry Township and Massillon police departments to create the new Stark County Violent Crime Task Force. Each agency plans to dedicate a full-time and part-time officer to the task force for hot-spot policing, community-oriented policing and engagement at community events.
In Lorain, a nearly $43,000 grant is expected to be used to launch a directed-patrol initiative to deter gang-related crime through saturation patrols. The department also plans to develop a youth mentoring/gang diversion program in partnership with Lorain Men of Courage, a local nonprofit youth mentoring organization.
The other 23 agencies received grants to pay retention bonuses to help maintain current staffing levels, recruit new officers or continue violent crime efforts.