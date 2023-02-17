(The Center Square) - Jerry Jay will spend the next 33 years in prison.
Jay received a 33-year sentence on Friday morning for murdering U.S. Army veteran Cecilia Finona, according to a press release from the office of New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez.
Finona's family reported her missing in 2019, and her remains were found near Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2021.
Jay pled guilty to Second Degree Murder and First Degree Kidnapping.
Jay murdered Finona on May 31, 2019. He struck her in the back of the head with the blunt end of an ax. He then put her in the back of his truck and drove to Nevada to dispose of her body in a remote desert culvert not far from Las Vegas.
When Finona's body was missing, Jay was arrested and convicted for unlawfully using Finona's credit card in Nevada. While incarcerated, Jay told a jailmate that he murdered Finona and had also murdered one of his previous girlfriends.
Jay's statements, video evidence, financial records, forensic evidence and the discovery of Cecilia’s body in Nevada led to his murder conviction.
“Jerry Jay is the complete opposite of what Cecilia was. Cecilia was a loving mother, generous neighbor, and a celebrated veteran, qualities that would be appreciated in any community,” New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in the release. “Jerry Jay took a bright light from the world in 2019, and for that, he received the sentence that he deserves. I thank our prosecution team along with the San Juan County prosecutors for their dedication to this case and to Cecilia.”